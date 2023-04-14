8-year-old girl shot in Milwaukee; no arrests

article

An 8-year-old girl is recovering after being shot on Milwaukee's north side Thursday night, April 13. It happened near 11th and Hadley around 8:45 p.m.

The girl was treated at the scene and is expected to survive. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips/ or P3 Tips.