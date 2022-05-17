Milwaukee shootings: 2 suspects face gun charges, bail jumping

Two men who were shot and injured in the shootings in the city’s busy nightlife district last week that injured a total of 21 people, have now been charged with bail jumping and gun charges.

Otis Green, 28, was charged with felony firearm possession and felony bail jumping on Wednesday, May 17. Jeremiah Fraylon, 20, was charged with felony possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent, carrying a concealed weapon and misdemeanor bail jumping.

Green made an initial appearance Wednesday afternoon and his bond was set at $10,000. Fraylon has yet to appear on the charges.

According to court filings, a police officer was at the intersection of Water and Juneau on crowd patrol shortly after 11:00 pm following the Milwaukee Bucks game on May 13, when he heard multiple gunshots. The officer said he saw Green running towards him, holding a gun towards the ground.

Green was ordered to drop the gun, which he did, raised his hands in the air and got on the ground. As he was being taken into custody, Green told the officer he had been shot in the leg.

Filings say a .380 semi-automatic handgun was recovered from Green, who was taken to Froedtert Hospital for treatment.

Green has an open Milwaukee County felony firearm possession case and was released on a $1,500 signature bond in August of last year, according to court records, and ordered not to possess any dangerous weapons or firearms. Green pleaded guilty to taking and driving a vehicle without the owner’s consent, and party to a crime, in a 2014 case. Also in that year, another case of taking a vehicle without consent as a passenger was dismissed, but read in at the time of sentencing in the other case.

According to court filings, an officer found Fraylon on Water Street, between Highland and Juneau. Fraylon was shot in his right arm. While at Froedtert for treatment, an officer asked Fraylon if he had anything on him, and found a semi-automatic handgun in his pocket.

Fraylon has an open Milwaukee County battery, disorderly conduct case with domestic violence assessments and court records show a bench warrant was issued for his arrest for a July 2021 court no show.

The two men of 11 total that were arrested in connection to two shootings, one on Water Street and another in Westown's Deer District Friday night.

Milwaukee Police said Saturday that one person was injured in a shooting at around 10:30 pm near Water and Highland, but no suspect was arrested in connection to that incident.

Shortly after 11:00 pm, 17 people were shot and injured in a shooting near Water and Juneau. Police said ten people were arrested in connection to that shooting, five of whom were armed, along with five others who were not injured.

The two shootings followed a shooting that occurred on the west side of the Milwaukee River, near the Deer District, right as the Bucks game was ending. Three people were injured in that incident and police said one person – along with a gun – was taken into custody.

Filings say Green was injured in the third shooting, but court documents do not say which shooting Fraylon was injured in.

Green is due back in court later this month for a preliminary hearing.

This afternoon, Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman and Mayor Cavalier Johnson are expected to hold a news conference on Tuesday afternoon to address the three shootings.

This is a developing story.