Milwaukee shootings Saturday; 4 wounded

Police are investigating four shootings that happened Saturday, July 1, in the city of Milwaukee.

A Milwaukee man was shot and wounded in an apparent robbery near 12th and Scott.

Police said the shooting happened around 5:40 p.m. The 44-year-old victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

46th and Congress

A 33-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 46th and Congress. Milwaukee police said the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.

95th and Allyn

Around 11:10 p.m., A Milwaukee woman, 35, was wounded near 95th and Allyn.

The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

Unknown location

An 18-year-old Milwaukee woman arrived at a hospital with a non-fatal wound around 11:30 p.m.

Milwaukee police are investigating where the shooting happened.

MPD investigates

Police are looking for the people responsible for each of Saturday's shootings.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.