12th and Scott shooting, Milwaukee man wounded
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and wounded in an apparent robbery Saturday, July 1.
It happened near 12th and Scott around 5:40 p.m. Police said the 44-year-old victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.
Police are looking for whoever is responsible. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.