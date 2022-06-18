Milwaukee shootings Saturday injure 5: police

article

The Milwaukee Police Department responded to at least three separate shootings on Saturday, June 18.

Five people were wounded, police said, including one man who is in critical condition. One suspect was arrested.

Warren and Brady

Around 2:40 a.m., a 37-year-old Milwaukee man was shot during an "altercation." Police said the victim went to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries, and he is expected to survive.

26th and National

Three men were shot and wounded on the city's south side shortly before 10:30 a.m. Two of the victims, ages 57 and 19, were taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. The third victim, 28, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and is in critical condition, police said.

12th and Walker

Police said a 29-year-old Milwaukee woman was shot around 12:30 p.m. and was taken to the hospital for treatment. She is expected to survive.

MPD investigates

The suspect in the shooting near Warren and Brady, a 38-year-old Milwaukee woman, was arrested. Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the coming days.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.