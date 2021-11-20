Milwaukee shootings: 2 dead, 2 injured in Saturday incidents

The Milwaukee Police Department on Saturday, Nov. 20 responded to at least two, separate shootings involving four victims.

Two of the shooting victims died. The other two are expected to survive. One suspect has been arrested.

90th and Silver Spring

Around 2:30 a.m., police said a 26-year-old Milwaukee man and a 25-year-old Milwaukee woman were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds. They are expected to survive.

76th and Servite

Two people were found dead, shot in an apartment on Milwaukee's northwest side, around 11:20 a.m., the Milwaukee Fire Department said.

According to Milwaukee police, the double homicide happened roughly an hour earlier – around 10:15 a.m. The victims are identified as a 29-year-old Milwaukee man and a 24-year-old Milwaukee woman.

A 29-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested. What led to the shooting is under investigation, and criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

MPD seeks info, suspects

Police continue to seek unknown suspects in the 90th and Silver Spring shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

Police have not provided information regarding suspects in the 76th and Servite incident.

