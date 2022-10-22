32nd and Center shooting: Milwaukee man injured

article

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting near 32nd and Center on Saturday, Oct. 22.

Police say that the shooting took place at 1 a.m. The 39-year-old man was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

Milwaukee Police continue to look for the shooter.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.