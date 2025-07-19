Milwaukee shooting downtown; 1 dead, 1 wounded, police say

article

The Milwaukee Police Department says one person is dead, and a second person wounded following a shooting incident downtown early on Saturday, July 19.

Fatal shooting downtown Milwaukee

What we know:

Officials say the shooting happened shortly after 2 a.m. Saturday at Broadway and Juneau in downtown Milwaukee – near the campus of the Milwaukee School of Engineering (MSOE).

A 21-year-old suffered a fatal gunshot wound. A 15-year-old was shot in the leg and treated at a hospital.

Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown shooter at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.