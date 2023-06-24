Milwaukee shootings Saturday; boy, 2 men wounded

article

Two Milwaukee shootings wounded two men and a teen boy Saturday, June 24.

Police are still looking for the people responsible for each shooting.

17th and Meinecke

Around 1 a.m., a 35-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive, police said.

94th and Silver Spring

A Milwaukee man, 27, was shot and wounded around 6:30 p.m. Police said he was taken to a hospital for treatment and is expected to survive.

Sherman and Meinecke

A 16-year-old boy was shot and wounded around 7 p.m. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive, police said.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

MPD investigates

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.