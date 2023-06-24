Milwaukee shootings Saturday; boy, 2 men wounded
MILWAUKEE - Two Milwaukee shootings wounded two men and a teen boy Saturday, June 24.
Police are still looking for the people responsible for each shooting.
17th and Meinecke
Around 1 a.m., a 35-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive, police said.
94th and Silver Spring
A Milwaukee man, 27, was shot and wounded around 6:30 p.m. Police said he was taken to a hospital for treatment and is expected to survive.
Sherman and Meinecke
A 16-year-old boy was shot and wounded around 7 p.m. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive, police said.
MPD investigates
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.