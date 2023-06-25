Milwaukee shooting: 1 dead, 1 wounded near 17th and North

A Milwaukee shooting left one man dead and another wounded on Saturday, June 24.

Milwaukee police said the shooting happened near 17th and North around 11:30 p.m.

A 47-year-old Milwaukee man died of his wounds at the scene. A 22-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

17th and North shooting

Police are looking for the shooter.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414)224-Tips or P3 Tips.

