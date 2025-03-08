Milwaukee shootings Saturday; 4 wounded

article

Milwaukee police responded to at least two shootings that wounded four people on Saturday, March 8. In addition to responding to shootings, police were involved in a shooting that killed a suspect.

Teutonia and Wright

What we know:

Three people – ages 29, 36 and 46 – were shot around 12:25 am. The 36-year-old was taken to a hospital from the scene, while the other two victims went to a hospital on their own.

What we don't know:

What led to the shooting remains under investigation. Police are looking for whoever is responsible.

34th and Park Hill

What we know:

A 46-year-old victim was shot around 3:30 p.m. The victim sought help near 35th and Park Hill and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

What we don't know:

The investigation into what led to the shooting remains ongoing. Police are looking for whoever is responsible.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.