Milwaukee shootings: RNC 'confident' in safety, security

Twenty-one people were shot Friday night, May 13, near the same Milwaukee venues trying to host the 2024 Republican National Convention.

Milwaukee and Nashville are the two finalists to host the convention. As of Saturday, Metro Nashville police report 43 homicides this year. Milwaukee, a city with 100,000 fewer people, has reported 83.

"We are confident that our convention-goers would be safe and secure, be it in Nashville or in Wisconsin, in Milwaukee," said Paris Dennard, RNC national spokesman. "That’s why we are down to these final two cities, because safety and security are part of the final determining factor of which city gets to have this convention."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

That decision, Dennard said, could come this summer.

"I don’t think it impacts our chances for the Republican National Convention, or any other convention that may decide to come to Milwaukee in the future," Mayor Cavalier Johnson said of the shootings. "This is a national problem, it’s not a Milwaukee problem. It’s a Wisconsin problem, it’s an American problem."

Scene of shooting near Deer District after Bucks game

Milwaukee business owner Omar Shaikh is part of the host committee that is trying to land the 2024 convention.

"A couple of members of the host committee already spoke with RNC delegates and they said that is absolutely not going deter their decision from coming here," he said. "As a matter of fact, I still think we are the front-runner."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

VISIT Milwaukee's Peggy Williams-Smith said: "Leaders of the host committee have been in contact with the RNC. While they're saddened to hear of this weekend’s events, the RNC is confident in the city leaders who are working hard to address crime in Milwaukee. As far as we know, this won't play a role in their decision."

If Milwaukee wins, 45,000 could pack into the Deer District. The federal government deems the Republican and Democratic national conventions "national special security events." The U.S. Secret Service is in charge of the entire security plan, assisted by local police and many federal agents.

2024 Republican National Convention (RNC) Milwaukee

"We do have a lot of work to do, right," said Shaikh. "I would tell you for RNC perspective, it’s going to be the safest place on earth."

For the people who live in the city, that safety can't come soon enough.

Advertisement

VISIT Milwaukee said it is not expected a decision this month. The RNC is getting hotel and venue rates from both finalist cities – one of the steps before making a decision.