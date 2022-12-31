Milwaukee shootings Saturday, 4 wounded in separate crimes

article

The Milwaukee Police Department responded to at least four separate shootings Saturday, Dec. 31.

A 14-year-old boy and three men – all from Milwaukee – sustained non-fatal injuries.

37th and Melvina

Around 3 a.m., a 45-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded. He arrived at a hospital for treatment.

Sherman and Roosevelt

A 48-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded around 8:35 a.m. and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Sherman and Hampton

Around 6:50 p.m., a 14-year-old Milwaukee boy was shot and wounded. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

56th and Capitol

Minutes after the boy was shot, police said a 34-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near Midtown Center. He went to a hospital for treatment.

MPD investigates

Police are investigating what led to each of the shootings and looking for the people responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.