Milwaukee Monday shootings; 2 dead, no arrests

article

Shootings in Milwaukee on Monday, Dec. 18 left two people dead and another injured.

20th and Locust

Two people were shot and killed near 20th and Locust around 12:35 a.m.

Officials say they found one person dead at the scene – and the second person went to the hospital and later died.

No arrests have been made. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

A neighbor spoke with FOX6 News off camera. She said she noticed an unfamiliar, white SUV parked nearby at the time of the incident. She did not think anything of it until she lost electricity. That neighbor called We Energies to fix the outage. There were blood stains in the alley near the electric poles where the power company was working.

Undetermined location

A 42-year-old arrived at the hospital for non-fatal gunshot injuries at approximately 2:45 p.m.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting and the location are under investigation.

MPD investigates

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.