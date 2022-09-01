Milwaukee shootings; man, woman wounded in separate incidents

article

Milwaukee police are investigating a pair of shooting incidents that wounded a man and woman on Thursday afternoon, Sept. 1.

Just after 3 p.m., police were called to the area near 13th and Galena in Milwaukee. This, after a 38-year-old Milwaukee man showed up at a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. Police are seeking an unknown gunman.

Less than a half-hour later, officers were dispatched to the neighborhood near 96th and Michele on the city's northwest side. The victim, a 19-year-old Milwaukee woman, was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. The shooting is the result of a robbery, officials say. Police are seeking an unknown gunman.

Anyone with information on either of these incidents is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.