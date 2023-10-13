Milwaukee shooting Friday; 20-year-old wounded, seeks help on bus

article

A 20-year-old was shot near 38th and Burleigh on Friday morning, Oct. 13, Milwaukee police say – and then got on a Milwaukee County Transit System bus for help.

Officials say the shooting happened around 5:40 a.m. Friday. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.