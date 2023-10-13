Milwaukee domestic violence murder-suicide near 52nd and Hadley

Two people are dead in what Milwaukee police called a domestic violence-related murder-suicide early Friday morning, Oct. 13.

It happened near 52nd and Hadley around 2:30 a.m. Carmen Pitre, president and CEO of Sojourner Family Peace Center, said it takes everyone in a community to pay attention and be a safe place for domestic violence victims – especially during Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

"This is horrible news to wake up to," Pitre said.

While the scene had cleared from the night before, the rain could not wash away what took place overnight. A man and woman died in the shooting; police said a 28-year-old woman was taken to a hospital where they later died, while a 38-year-old man turned the gun on himself and died at the scene.

"I’m sorry for the families on both sides. Now, what we have to do is wrap our arms around them and help them walk with this gaping hole," said Pitre. "We desperately need to get the message that you’re not alone, it’s not your fault and people are here to help.

Police said, so far this year, this is the 16th domestic violence-related homicide – down form 22 at the same time in 2022. During Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the message from advocates continues to focus on intervention.

"We have far too many lethal cases in Milwaukee. For every homicide, there are thousands of others that are on their way," Pitre said. "If you’re being hurt or hurting someone, please, please, please reach out to somebody."

If you or someone you know is the victim of domestic violence, there are resources available. People can call the national domestic violence hotline at 800-799-7233 or text START to 88788. Sojourner has a hotline as well; call 414-933-2722 or text 414-877-8100.