Milwaukee shootings Friday; 3 men wounded, 2 taken into custody

Three Milwaukee men were wounded in separate shootings Friday, Sept. 1.

Two of the three men were also taken into custody after they shot each other, police said.

15th and Grant

A 19-year-old Milwaukee man was wounded shortly before 4 p.m. Police said the shooter(s) pulled up in a vehicle and shot the 19-year-old who was in his own vehicle. The victim went to a hospital for treatment.

During an argument, police said a 26-year-old Milwaukee man and a 23-year-old Milwaukee man exchanged gunfire and wounded each other around 8 p.m.

Both men went to a hospital for treatment – the 26-year-old after driving to 60th and Hampton to call for help – and were then taken into custody. The district attorney's office is reviewing charges.

MPD investigates

Police are still investigating the shootings, and looking for whoever is responsible for the shooting near 15th and Grant.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.