60th and Silver Spring shooting, 2 Milwaukee men wounded

Two Milwaukee men were shot and wounded near 60th and Silver Spring on Friday, Sept 1.

Milwaukee police said the shooting happened around 8 p.m.

Officials said during an argument, a 26-year-old Milwaukee man and a 23-year-old Milwaukee man exchanged gunfire.

The 23-year-old man was wounded and arrived at a hospital for treatment. The 26-year-old man was wounded and drove himself to 60th and Hampton, where he called for assistance. The 26-year-old man was taken to a hospital and treated for his wound.

Both men are in custody.

Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.