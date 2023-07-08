Milwaukee shootings Friday; 1 dead, 2 wounded

article

One man was killed and two people were wounded in separate Milwaukee shootings Friday, July 7.

Police are looking for the people responsible for each shooting.

A 48-year-old Milwaukee was shot shortly before 7 a.m. Police said both the victim and the shooter were in vehicles at the time, and the victim's vehicle crashed into a parked car as a result of the shooting. The victim was then taken to a hospital where, according to the medical examiner's office, he died.

44th and Wright

Around 8 p.m., a 19-year-old woman was shot. Police said she was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening wounds.

16th and Galena

An 18-year-old man was shot around 10:15 p.m. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

MPD investigates

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.