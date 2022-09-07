Milwaukee shootings: 4 people shot, wounded in 3 separate incidents

Milwaukee police say four people were shot in three separate incidents on Tuesday evening, Sept. 6.

The first shooting happened around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday near 45th and Concordia. A 22-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man were taken to a hospital for treatment of their injuries. Both are expected to survive. Police are seeking unknown suspects.

Shortly before 9 p.m., Milwaukee police were dispatched to the neighborhood near 24th and Hadley. A 30-year-old man was shot and wounded – and taken to a hospital. Officers are seeking an unknown suspect.

Lastly, just before midnight, shots were fired on N. Long Island Drive, just south of Silver Spring. A 16-year-old girl was wounded – and taken to a hospital for treatment. It's not known who the gunman is in this case.

Anyone with any information on any of these incidents is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.