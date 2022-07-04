Milwaukee shootings: 4 injured in 3 incidents overnight

Police are investigating at least three additional shootings that happened Sunday, July 3 into Monday, July 4 in the city of Milwaukee.

27th and Capitol

A 36-year-old Milwaukee man sustained non-fatal injuries after being struck by gunfire around 9:30 p.m., police say. He presented himself to a local hospital where he is expected to survive.

20th and Hadley

Police are investigating a double shooting that happened around 12:20 p.m. Victim #1 is a 29-year-old Milwaukee male who sustained non-life threatening injuries. He presented himself at local hospital where he is expected to survive. Victim #2 is a 24-year-old Milwaukee male who sustained non-life threatening gunshot injuries. He was taken to the hospital where he is expected to survive.

111th and Daphne

A 16-year-old Milwaukee boy was shot just after midnight Monday near 104th and Daphne on the city's far northwest side.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he is in grave condition.

Milwaukee Police continue to seek unknown suspect(s). Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

