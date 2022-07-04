Milwaukee teen shot, in grave condition: police

A 16-year-old Milwaukee boy was shot just after midnight Monday near 105th and Daphne on the city's far northwest side.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he is in grave condition.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under investigation.

Police continue to seek suspect(s).

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.