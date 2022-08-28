3 Milwaukee shootings; 3 wounded, 2 near 44th and Center

Milwaukee police are investigating three shooting incidents that happened late Saturday, Aug. 27 and into Sunday, Aug. 28. Two of those incidents happened near 44th and Center.

The first shooting at 44th and Center happened around 10:30 p.m. Saturday. The victim, an 18-year-old Milwaukee man suffered a single gunshot wound and got himself to a hospital where he remains in stable condition. The gunman is being sought.

About an hour-and-a-half later, a 40-year-old Milwaukee man suffered two gunshot wounds – also at 44th and Center. Milwaukee firefighters took the man to a hospital for treatment – he remains in stable condition. Again, the gunman is being sought.

Lastly, gunfire broke out around 1:30 a.m. Sunday on N. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive near Highland in Milwaukee. The victim got himself to the hospital for treatment. His age and condition are not known. Police say a suspect is in custody – and charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

Anyone with information on any of these incidents is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.