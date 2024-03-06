Milwaukee shootings Wednesday; 1 dead, 1 injured

article

One person is dead and another injured in different shootings that happened in Milwaukee on Wednesday, March 6.

Buffum and Wright

A 41-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said the shooting happened at around 6:09 p.m.

The investigation is ongoing and police are seeking persons of interest.

Buffum and Burleigh

A 40-year-old was taken to the hospital after a shooting that happened around 2:20 p.m.

A person of interest reportedly fired multiple shots from a vehicle, subsequently striking the victim. Police said the 40-year-old was taken to the hospital for non-fatal injuries.

MPD investigates

Anyone with any information related to these shootings is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.