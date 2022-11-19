Milwaukee shooting; man dead near 37th and Hopkins
article
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that killed a 43-year-old Milwaukee man near 37th and Hopkins on Saturday Nov.19.
Officials said the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m.
The Milwaukee man succumbed to his injuries at the scene.
Milwaukee Police Department found a 9mm handgun at the scene.
Officials are seeking the shooter.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.