Milwaukee shooting; man dead near 37th and Hopkins

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
37th and Hopkins

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that killed a 43-year-old Milwaukee man near 37th and Hopkins on Saturday Nov.19.

Officials said the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m.

The Milwaukee man succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Milwaukee Police Department found a 9mm handgun at the scene.

Officials are seeking the shooter.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.    