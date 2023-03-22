Milwaukee man shot near Wisconsin and Lovell

article

A Milwaukee man, 39, was shot Wednesday evening, March 22 near Wisconsin and Lovell.

Police said the shots were fired around 5 p.m.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Investigators are looking into what led to the gunfire.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.