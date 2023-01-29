Milwaukee shooting, West Allis man hurt, robbery-related, police say

article

A West Allis man, 27, was hurt in a Milwaukee shooting Sunday evening, Jan. 29 near 35th and North.

Police said the shots were fired shortly after 5 p.m.

The victim was taken to the hospital.

Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting, but police said it was robbery-related.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.