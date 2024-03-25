Milwaukee fatal shooting vigil; family mourns victim

Family and friends are remembering a Milwaukee man shot and killed over the weekend.

It happened inside his apartment on the city's north side. Family held a vigil Monday, March 25, outside of that apartment.

They can't understand why 42-year-old Terrell Steward was shot and killed, or who might have done it.

"We are angry, we are hurt right now," said Aerion Steward, the victim’s nephew. "He wasn’t into no bad beef. He didn’t have no drama. It wasn’t like it was gang related. He wasn’t those type of people."

Family gathered at 39th and Stark, where police said the shooting happened around 8 p.m. Saturday, March 23.

"To know that it happened in his own home, it’s very traumatizing," Steward said. "It’s very hurtful."

No one has been arrested, leaving the family with many questions.

Terrell Steward

"We want to know why, we want to know who, we want to know how," Steward said.

The victim’s family is focusing on who he was in life.

"He taught me many things growing up to be a man and that was taken away from me," Steward said.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.

