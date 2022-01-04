Milwaukee shooting victim's family mourns: 'He didn’t deserve this'

Loved ones are mourning the death of a Milwaukee man who was shot outside his workplace near Capitol and Richards on New Year's Eve.

The victim, 51-year-old Cal Lock, was declared brain-dead days after he was shot. His family stood in disbelief Tuesday, Jan. 4 – mourning the life lost to gun violence.

"This could’ve been avoided," said Latrisha Lock, Cal's wife.

Cal Lock stopped at Wong's Wok on New Year's Eve, where he worked with his daughter, and was shot in the parking lot. He wanted to check his schedule when, family said, an argument with a co-worker erupted.

"(Cal) was just saying, ‘I’m old enough to be your father. I don’t get into them type of rumors around here,'" Latrisha Lock said.

Cal and Latrisha Lock

Lock's wife said the woman her husband was arguing with called a man who came to the restaurant armed with a gun. The argument moved outside.

"My husband told my daughter to go hide behind the truck, so she wouldn't get hit in the crossfire, and he ended up taking the bullets," said Latrisha Lock.

Cal Lock was shot twice in the head and rushed to the hospital. He was declared brain-dead days later.

"He didn’t deserve this," said Latrisha Lock.

The 51-year-old father is remembered as a loving father and husband, someone who was religious and loved fishing and barbecuing.

"He wasn’t out here gang banging or thugging or nothing like that. He was a family man," Latasha Carter, the victim's sister-in-law, said.

Vigil held for Cal Lock, shot near Capitol and Richards

The family comforted each other, unable to make sense of the heartache they are dealing with.

"People need to put these guns down. People need to stop shooting," said Carter.

Police told FOX6 News that a suspect has been identified, but no arrests have been made.

A GoFundMe online fundraiser has been created to help with funeral expenses.