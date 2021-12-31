Milwaukee man shot in argument, seriously injured: police

article

A 51-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and seriously injured on Friday afternoon, Dec. 31.

Police said the shooting was the result of an argument near Capitol and Richards. It unfolded around 3:15 p.m.

The victim's injuries were described by police as life-threatening, and he was taken to the hospital for treatment. MPD continues to see unknown suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.