Milwaukee man shot in argument, seriously injured: police

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

MILWAUKEE - A 51-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and seriously injured on Friday afternoon, Dec. 31.

Police said the shooting was the result of an argument near Capitol and Richards. It unfolded around 3:15 p.m.

The victim's injuries were described by police as life-threatening, and he was taken to the hospital for treatment. MPD continues to see unknown suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

