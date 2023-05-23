Milwaukee shooting, video shows neighbors' life-saving actions

After a Milwaukee man was shot on May 16, his family says a good Samaritan's quick thinking saved his life.

Tori Kidd-Williams, 23, was one of two men wounded in the shooting near 89th and Stark.

"He was hit directly in his heart and two times in his arm," said his mother, Shekevia Kidd. "He wasn’t responsive when he got to the hospital."

Kidd is relieved she's sharing her son's story of survival. He was bleeding out and desperate for help.

"Not too many people survive a trauma like that," she said. "He ran to someone’s house, and they would not let him in…He ran into the middle of the street. He called out for help, and a lady came and put pressure on his wound."

Tori Kidd-Williams

Home surveillance video shows several neighbors stepping in. Kidd said she's been looking for the woman who kept her son alive: "You saved him. He’s here."

Turns out, the neighborhood is extremely tight; residents help each other out all the time. Neighbors helped FOX6 find the good Samaritan, Jami Buch.

"All he kept saying in the beginning is, ‘Don’t let me die, I want to see my son,’" Buch said.

Buch said she took off her sweater and put it on Kidd-Williams. Two people from across the street came with gauze.

"I wouldn’t want someone to see me on the ground and not do anything," said Buch.

Recovering, Kidd-Williams recorded a "thank you" message – grateful for the chance to give his story another chapter: "I just want to thank her...I want to thank my surgeons."

Home surveillance video shows several neighbors helping shooting victim near 89th and Stark

"They could've left him and just not cared, but it's a miracle he's alive," said Kidd.

Kidd-Williams said he was caught in the crossfire. The second shooting victim, a 21-year-old man, showed up at a hospital with non-fatal injuries.

FOX6 connected Kidd and Buch. Kidd hopes Buch can one day visit her son.