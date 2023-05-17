Milwaukee shooting, 89th and Stark, 2 men wounded

article

Milwaukee police are investigating a double shooting that occurred Tuesday, May 16 near 89th and Stark. It happened around 7:50 p.m.

Police say 23-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to the hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. A 21-year-old Milwaukee man arrived at the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.