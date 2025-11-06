Milwaukee shooting: Family identifies woman killed Tuesday
MILWAUKEE - Family identified 26-year-old Ariel Spillner as the person shot and killed on Milwaukee's north side Tuesday.
39th and Lancaster
The backstory:
According to police, two people were shot around 9:40 p.m. A 26-year-old, now identified as Spillner, died at the scene. A 31-year-old was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.
What they're saying:
Police said a woman was taken into custody, and the district attorney's office will review criminal charges.
Ariel Spillner (photo provided by family)
"It's terrifying, and it's scary, and I'm just wishing someone can give us some answers," Hershey Sebring, a neighbor, told FOX6 News on Wednesday.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.
The Source: FOX6 News received photos from Spillner's family and referenced information from the Milwaukee Police Department.