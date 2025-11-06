article

The Brief One person died and another was wounded in a Milwaukee shooting Tuesday. Family has identified the deceased as 26-year-old Ariel Spillner. The shooting happened near 39th and Lancaster.



Family identified 26-year-old Ariel Spillner as the person shot and killed on Milwaukee's north side Tuesday.

The backstory:

According to police, two people were shot around 9:40 p.m. A 26-year-old, now identified as Spillner, died at the scene. A 31-year-old was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

What they're saying:

Police said a woman was taken into custody, and the district attorney's office will review criminal charges.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Ariel Spillner (photo provided by family)

"It's terrifying, and it's scary, and I'm just wishing someone can give us some answers," Hershey Sebring, a neighbor, told FOX6 News on Wednesday.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.