Milwaukee shooting Tuesday; 1 dead, 1 hurt near 39th and Lancaster
MILWAUKEE - A shooting in Milwaukee on Tuesday night, Nov. 4 left one person dead and another wounded.
What we know:
According to police, two people were shot around 9:40 p.m. near 39th and Lancaster.
A 31-year-old sustained fatal gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene. A 26-year-old sustained non-fatal gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital for treatment.
What's next:
The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.
A subject was taken into custody at the scene, and charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.
What you can do:
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.