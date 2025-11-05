Milwaukee shooting Tuesday; 1 dead, 1 hurt near 39th and Lancaster

article

The Brief Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened on Tuesday night, Nov. 4. Police say two people were shot around 9:40 p.m. near 39th and Lancaster. One person was taken into custody at the scene.



A shooting in Milwaukee on Tuesday night, Nov. 4 left one person dead and another wounded.

What we know:

According to police, two people were shot around 9:40 p.m. near 39th and Lancaster.

A 31-year-old sustained fatal gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene. A 26-year-old sustained non-fatal gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

What's next:

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

A subject was taken into custody at the scene, and charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.