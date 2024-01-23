Milwaukee shooting Tuesday, 75-year-old injured

article

A 75-year-old was shot in Milwaukee on Tuesday, Jan. 23.

Police said the shooting occurred just after 7:30 p.m. near 84th and Bender.

The victim was taken to the hospital for non-fatal injury treatment.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.