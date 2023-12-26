Milwaukee Tuesday shootings; 2 injured

article

Separate shootings in Milwaukee left two people injured on Tuesday, Dec. 26.

24th and Atkinson

A 25-year-old was taken to the hospital after a shooting that happened shortly after 1 p.m. The victim sustained non-fatal injuries.

11th and Atkinson

Police responded to a shooting at approximately 4:30 p.m. A 38-year-old was transported to the hospital for non-fatal injuries.

MPD investigates

The circumstances leading up to the shootings are under investigation. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the MPD at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.