Milwaukee shootings Thursday, 4 injured including MPD officer

The Brief Four people were injured in shootings in Milwaukee on Thursday, June 12, 2025, including a police officer. One shooting happened near 14th and Chambers, the other near 46th and Hampton.



Four people were injured in shootings in Milwaukee on Thursday, June 12, 2025.

14th and Chambers

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 4:52 p.m., two 17-year-olds were shot in the area of 14th and Chambers.

One of the shooting victims went to a local hospital for treatment, while the other was taken to a local hospital.

This investigation is ongoing. However, it appears the shooting was related to a dispute between two groups.

What we know:

Around 6:45 p.m., MPD responded to the area of 46th and Hampton due to recent crime in the area.

Officers soon observed two people with guns and chased the suspects.

Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said an officer demanded one of the suspects, a 39-year-old male, drop the gun and the suspect refused, then gunfire was exchanged. Both the officer and the suspect were struck by gunfire.

The second suspect, a 19-year-old male, was arrested without further incident and nobody else was injured.

Norman said the two guns were recovered.

The police chief noted both the officer and the 39-year-old were taken to the hospital for non-fatal injuries.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.