Milwaukee fatal shooting, victim's mother 'torn to pieces'

A memorial on Milwaukee's north side remembers 44-year-old Maurice Bates – the man shot and killed Thursday afternoon near Teutonia and Atkinson.

Family said Bates grew up in Milwaukee but had moved to Georgia and was back in town to visit.

Investigators said Bates was shot while in his car. Video showed the vehicle barreling down the street, hitting poles and curbs along the way before crashing. He died at the scene.

Memorial for Maurice Bates

"Don't kill innocent people in the street," said Liz West, Bates' mother. "My heart is torn to pieces. I can't even describe it."

Police are still searching for the killer.