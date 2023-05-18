Milwaukee fatal shooting, crash at Teutonia and Atkinson

article

A Milwaukee shooting left a man dead Thursday afternoon, May 18.

Police said around 3 p.m., they were called to the area near 19th Place and Melvina for shots fired. They were then called to Teutonia and Atkinson, where they found a driver had crashed into a traffic light. The Georgia man, 44, was dead from gunshot wounds.

Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact MPD.