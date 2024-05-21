Milwaukee shooting: Teens killed, 13-year-old suspect arrested

article

Milwaukee police arrested a 13-year-old boy in connection to a Saturday, May 19 shooting that killed two teens. Authorities are still looking for two other suspects.

The shooting near 14th and Halsey happened just after 10:30 p.m. The victims were both 15 years old; one died at the scene, the other at a hospital.

"As a community, we need to reach out to our youth more and let them be part of the solution instead of us dictating what's wrong, bring the youth to the table," Tracey Dent, a community activist, said.

The community is mourning after the fatal shooting. Grey McEachern is still shaken up by what she saw, processing the gunshots and aftermath she and her boyfriend encountered outside her apartment.

"I didn't know what to do because I just, I was in shock," she said. "I couldn't fathom somebody doing this, especially kids."

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.