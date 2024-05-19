Milwaukee shootings Saturday night, 2 people dead and 1 injured

article

Two people are dead, and one person was injured following shootings on Saturday night, May 18, in Milwaukee.

14th and Halsey

According to Milwaukee police, two unidentified people were shot just after 10:30 p.m.

Victim #1 was pronounced dead at the scene despite life-saving measures, and victim #2 was taken to the hospital where that person was later pronounced dead.

46th and Hope

Just before 11:30 p.m., a 34-year-old was shot and arrived at a local hospital for treatment.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. However, it appears to be related to a verbal dispute that happened prior to the shooting.

MPD tips

Anyone with any information on these shootings is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips app.