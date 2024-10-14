Milwaukee shooting; man opens fire into crowd, turns himself in

article

The Brief A Milwaukee man has been criminally charged in connection to a shooting on Oct. 3. The shooting left two people wounded. The shooting happened during a fight and physical altercation in the street.



A 57-year-old Milwaukee man has been charged in connection to a shooting that left two people wounded on Thursday, Oct. 3. The shooting happened as a group of people were fighting in the street.

Anthony Mcgee is facing one count of first degree recklessly endangering safety, use of a dangerous weapon and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon.

According to the criminal complaint, officers were dispatched to the area of 29th and Clybourn around 5 p.m. on Oct. 3 for reports of a shooting.

When police arrived at the scene, they were informed that two gunshot victims had been taken to the hospital for treatment.

The complaint says officers were able to locate video surveillance that captured the incident. The video shows two groups of individuals arguing and physically fighting in the street.

As the group is fighting, the video shows a man armed with a black handgun with an extended magazine opening fire one time into the crowd, injuring two people. That man was later identified as Anthony Mcgee.

Following the shooting, Mcgee walked away as the crowd disbursed.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

At that time, the video showed a second subject in red with a firearm in his hand. His firearm was taken by one of the shooting victims, who attempted to fire the gun towards Mcgee, but the gun jammed. The shooting victim attempted to rack the firearm, but he then handed it back to the second subject in red. The subject in red fired rounds as he walked away from the crowd, according to the complaint.

Anthony Mcgee went to Milwaukee Police Department District 1 on Oct. 4 and turned himself in for the shooting that wounded two people. He turned over a black 9mm handgun with an extended magazine.

The firearm was later tested, and preliminary results matched the firearm to the recovered casing from the intersection of the scene.