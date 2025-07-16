Milwaukee man wanted for killing cousin during argument

article

The Brief A Milwaukee man is wanted for fatally shooting his cousin in June. Court records show a warrant has been issued for the 28-year-old's arrest. The shooting started as an argument over money for a "car repair."



A Milwaukee man is wanted for fatally shooting his cousin on the city's north side last month. Court filings said it started as an argument over money.

In Court:

Prosecutors charged 28-year-old Jerrell Gaston with first-degree reckless homicide, possession of a firearm by a felon and three counts of felony bail jumping.

Court records show a warrant was issued for Gaston's arrest on Tuesday.

Spencer and Hampton shooting

The backstory:

Police were called to the scene on Spencer Place, just south of Hampton near Lincoln Creek, on the night of June 29. The victim was found shot in an alley. He was taken to a hospital and died of his injuries two days later.

What they're saying:

Detectives interviewed the victim's family and other people who were around at the time of the shooting. According to court filings, Jerrell Gaston and the victim are cousins.

A criminal complaint states a camera across the alley captured the shooting. It showed a group of people hanging out in a garage when a white Kia pulled up, and Gaston and another person got out.

Gaston and the victim "almost instantly" began interacting with one another when Gaston headbutted the victim, per the complaint, and the victim appeared to throw two punches. The victim then backed away as Gaston fired one shot at the victim, whose hands were in the air, from 8-10 feet away. The victim fell to the ground. Gaston and the person he arrived with got back in the Kia and drove away.

Witnesses said the cousins had been in a "feud" because the victim owed Gaston money for a "car repair," according to court filings. As Gaston pulled out the gun, one person asked: "What are you doing?" Another person said Gaston "calmly walked" back to the Kia after the shooting.

Criminal record

Dig deeper:

The complaint states Gaston was previously convicted of substantial battery and theft. As a convicted felon, he is not legally allowed to have a gun.

At the time of the shooting, he was also out on bond for three separate felony cases related to having a gun, firing a gun and battery.