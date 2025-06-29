Milwaukee shootings Sunday; 3 injured

article

Three people were injured in different shootings in Milwaukee on Sunday, June 29, 2025.

19th and Becher

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 1:38 a.m., a 37-year-old and a 27-year-old were shot.

Both were treated at a local hospital.

Police are investigating and looking for whoever is responsible.

9th and Keefe

A 20-year-old was shot around 8:40 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Police continue to seek anyone involved.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.