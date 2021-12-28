Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee shooting, police seek suspects; victim shot multiple times

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Suspects in Port Washington and Vienna shooting (Courtesy: MPD)

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department has asked the public for help finding two suspects wanted for a Dec. 10 shooting.

The victim, a 23-year-old Milwaukee man, was shot multiple times near Port Washington Road and Vienna Avenue and taken to the hospital.

Police said the victim was involved in an argument with the suspects, who fled the scene on foot.

Both suspects are described as 17-20 years old, male, African-American and 5 feet, 8 inches to 6 feet tall.

One suspect was last seen wearing a black puffy coat with fur trim on the hood, a red/orange hooded sweatshirt, black pants and dark-colored shoes. He was armed with a gun.

The second suspect was last seen wearing a black jacket, green hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and gray shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

