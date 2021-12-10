Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee man shot multiple times: police

By FOX6 News Digital Team
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot multiple times Friday night, Dec. 10 near Port Washington Road and Vienna Avenue.

Police said the shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. The victim, 30, was taken to the hospital for treatment and is expected to survive.

The shooting appears to be related to a fight, according to police; unknown suspects are sought.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

