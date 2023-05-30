Milwaukee shooting, police chase; man accused faces 10 charges

article

A 33-year-old Milwaukee man is now charged in connection with a shooting that happened near 35th and Clarke on May 22. The accused is Henry Tyler – and he faces the following criminal counts:

First-degree reckless injury

Possession of a firearm by a felon (two counts)

Bail jumping (four counts)

Flee or elude an officer

According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police responded to the area near 35th and Clarke on Monday, May 22 to investigate a shooting.

Officers spoke with the shooting victim at the hospital. He stated "he knows the person who shot him as 'Peanut," the complaint says. The person stated they grew up in the same neighborhood, were in prison together for a time, and he picked out the defendant from a photo array.

The victim told police he was in the area where the shooting took place and "saw the defendant driving a blue van." The complaint says he "saw the defendant point a gun at him out of the window of the blue van and start shooting. He was shot in the back as he ran away."

Investigators recovered two spent .45 caliber casings in the area of the shooting. They also recovered surveillance video that showed the incident, the complaint says. That video helped law enforcement identify the van used as a blue 2003 Ford Windstar.

Very early on May 24, officers on patrol spotted the Ford van and activated their lights and siren to conduct a traffic stop. The complaint says the "vehicle initially pulled over, but then accelerated to a high rate of speed to flee from officers." Officers chased the vehicle for nearly three miles. During the pursuit, the van speed reached 84 miles per hour, the complaint says. The vehicle "also failed to stop at five marked stop signs and went through one red traffic signal," the complaint says. The van and driver stopped near 20th and Hopkins -- and the defendant and two others incident ran in different directions. Officers apprehended the defendant -- and located a 9mm semi-automatic pistol.

Tyler made his initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Sunday, May 28. Cash bond was set at $100,000.