35th and Clarke shooting, Milwaukee man wounded
MILWAUKEE - A 39-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 35th and Clarke on Monday, May 22.
The shooting happened around 11 a.m.
The shooter was in a vehicle and drove up and fired shots at the victim. The victim arrived at the hospital and was treated for non-fatal wounds.
Milwaukee police are looking for the shooter.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.