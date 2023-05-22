35th and Clarke shooting, Milwaukee man wounded

article

A 39-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 35th and Clarke on Monday, May 22.

The shooting happened around 11 a.m.

The shooter was in a vehicle and drove up and fired shots at the victim. The victim arrived at the hospital and was treated for non-fatal wounds.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Milwaukee police are looking for the shooter.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.