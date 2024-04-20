2023 Milwaukee fatal shooting, man sentenced to prison

article

A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for a 2023 fatal shooting.

Court records show Maurice Newton, 38, pleaded guilty on Friday to first-degree reckless homicide. In addition to prison time, he was sentenced to 15 years of extended supervision.

Prosecutors originally charged him with first-degree intentional homicide in the case. As part of a plea deal with prosecutors, five other felony charges were dismissed.

Case details

According to a criminal complaint, Milwaukee police were called to the scene near Vel R. Phillips and Center late on Oct. 14. Officers arrived to find the victim, Brandon Long, shot and lying on the ground. He died on the way to the hospital.

Officers spoke to a gas station clerk who heard two to three gunshots near two of the gas pumps. That clerk said the victim was running away but did not see the shooter.

Investigators reviewed surveillance video from the gas station. The complaint states it showed the shooter outside when Long arrived and began talking to people, including Newton. Long walked toward his vehicle and Newton appeared to keep talking to Long, getting in Long's way before swinging at the victim and then pulling out a gun. Video showed Newton shoot Long multiple times, prosecutors said.

On Oct. 24, the complaint states police officers were called to a liquor store near 5th and Center to check for Newton. Officers spotted an SUV he was suspected of driving and, a few moments later, tried to stop it. Instead of pulling over, the driver sped off.

A police chase ended when the SUV crashed into a tree. The driver, Hopkins, was arrested. And the complaint states police found cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl inside the vehicle.

When first questioned by police, prosecutors said Newton denied any involvement in Long's homicide. He later admitted he was at the gas station the night of the shooting and said, prior to the shooting, Long threatened to kill him. He went on to admit he swung at Long and shot him.